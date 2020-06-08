CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. TheStreet lowered CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $39.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -307.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

