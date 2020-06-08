Comparing Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and IOCHPE MAXION S/S (NASDAQ:IOCJY)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America -0.70% 9.99% 4.05% IOCHPE MAXION S/S 3.68% 8.65% 3.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Motorcar Parts of America and IOCHPE MAXION S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than IOCHPE MAXION S/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $472.80 million 0.75 -$7.85 million $1.51 12.42 IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.65 billion 0.23 $55.08 million N/A N/A

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America.

Volatility and Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats IOCHPE MAXION S/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About IOCHPE MAXION S/S

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

