Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT Lowered to $24.00

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMTL. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $436.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

