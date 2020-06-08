Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,809,000 after buying an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $615,393,000 after buying an additional 268,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $997,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after purchasing an additional 723,799 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $70.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXO. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.