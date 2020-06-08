Contrasting Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and CooTek (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -19.09% -104.77% -45.27% Computer Services 18.59% 23.31% 16.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CooTek (Cayman) and Computer Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Computer Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Computer Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.51 -$36.85 million ($0.58) -12.10 Computer Services $284.23 million 4.87 $52.85 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Volatility and Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Computer Services beats CooTek (Cayman) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. Computer Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

