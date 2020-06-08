Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Nomura Instinet

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its price target increased by Nomura Instinet from $12.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $499.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.