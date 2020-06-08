Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $16.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CORT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 629,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,772,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

