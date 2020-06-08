Cormark Comments on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

TSE CF opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.45 million and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Canaccord Genuity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

