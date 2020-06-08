Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Criteo worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.22. Criteo SA has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

