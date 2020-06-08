Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $36.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Crocs stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

