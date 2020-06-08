Crown Crafts (CRWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Crafts stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

