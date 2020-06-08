DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.66.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James reduced their price target on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $540.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $308,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

