Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Cap of $754,165.46

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $754,165.46 and $3,818.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.68 or 0.05637507 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

