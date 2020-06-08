Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,093 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Despegar.com Corp has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.12 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

