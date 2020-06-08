DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.62.

DexCom stock opened at $364.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 229.24 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom has a 1-year low of $118.42 and a 1-year high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,383 shares of company stock valued at $23,889,069 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $134,008,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $47,388,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

