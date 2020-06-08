Digix Gold Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,481.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $10,481.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $56.46 or 0.00579021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01969795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00044936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120489 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,168 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

