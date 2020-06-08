Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

