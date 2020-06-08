Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

