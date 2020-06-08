Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Dorman Products worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $10,689,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,297 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $4,248,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

