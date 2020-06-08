DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

