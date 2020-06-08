Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $68.38 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

