Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 1,039 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Merchants by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts have commented on FRME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,444 shares of company stock worth $287,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

