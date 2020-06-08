Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Athenex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 111.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Athenex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Athenex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Athenex by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

In other Athenex news, EVP Rudolf Kwan purchased 4,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 50,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 118,000 shares of company stock worth $978,420. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athenex stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. Athenex Inc has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.