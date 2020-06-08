Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 222.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Store Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 26.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 90,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 8,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,135 shares of company stock valued at $358,608 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

