Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 273 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $89.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

