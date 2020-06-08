Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGM opened at $73.75 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $789.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 817,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,973,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

