Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.97. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

