Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $340,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Teradata were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $41,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,311 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $28,355,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,240,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 786,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,081,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 775,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

TDC opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

