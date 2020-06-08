Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,093 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $33.42 on Monday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

