Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $380,000 Stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $54,429,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FirstCash by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. FirstCash Inc has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.84.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

