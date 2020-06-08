Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $334,000 in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,921 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,576,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,357,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,004 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,570,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,176,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.