Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $343,000 in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

