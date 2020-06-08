Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $343,000 in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spire by 160.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Spire by 106.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire Inc has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

