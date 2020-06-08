Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $353,000 in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FGL by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FGL by 10,285.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in FGL during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in FGL by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bayer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,580.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric L. Marhoun sold 153,144 shares of FGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,609,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,524. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

FGL stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). FGL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. FGL’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

