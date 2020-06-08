Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $362,000 in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWPX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $262.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at $468,548.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Franson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,887.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

