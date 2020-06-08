Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $372,000 in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $21.10 on Monday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

