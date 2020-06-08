Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEA opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.55 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

