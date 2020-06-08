Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $369,000 Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 88.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 1,609.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 536.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on WIRE. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

