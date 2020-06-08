Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

BH opened at $88.36 on Monday. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $124.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

