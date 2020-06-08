Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.10% of Comtech Telecomm. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $17.65 on Monday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.17 million, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

