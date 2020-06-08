Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $75.33 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

