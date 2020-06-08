Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.16% of Matrix Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Matrix Service by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Matrix Service by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Matrix Service by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Matrix Service Co has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

