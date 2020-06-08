Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139,355 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

NYSE:TTM opened at $7.45 on Monday. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTM. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.