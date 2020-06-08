Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,670,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 220,602 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in PetIQ by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PETQ. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

