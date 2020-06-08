Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,353,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,673,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 461,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $96.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

