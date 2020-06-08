Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,570,952 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $301,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,066,795 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $242,187,000 after buying an additional 49,427 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $151,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,487 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,323,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 867,038 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $105,189,000 after buying an additional 91,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.12.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLNX shares. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

