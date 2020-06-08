Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,999 Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,122.25 and a beta of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $25.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATSG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

