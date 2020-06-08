Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,600 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,833,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

