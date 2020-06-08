Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 31,447 Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,447 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.05% of NetGear worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NetGear by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 97,588 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NetGear alerts:

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NetGear in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $77,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $53,566.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $519,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. NetGear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.20 million, a PE ratio of 100.74 and a beta of 1.08.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. NetGear’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.