Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 520 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 554,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 330,348 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $88.55 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

